Sports

Boys track team off to a great start

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity boys track team wasted little time in showing that they will be a force to be reckoned with this year as the Wolves qualified for State in four events during their first outdoor meet of the season.

“We had probably the best weather of the year on the first outdoor meet,” stated Dave Gumke, boys’ head coach. “Our guys went out and competed well against some tough Class A competition.”

At Saturday’s Dickinson High School Coke Meet, the Wolves finished in ninth place in the primarily Class A meet.

