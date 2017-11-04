Sports

Wrestlers win Region and State Dual titles

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s Youth Wrestling Wolves finished their season on a high note as they won the Region 4 duals in New Salem this past weekend.

In pool matches Watford City went up against Beulah and had to give up 18 points due to three open weight classes, but came out on top 48-21, with only losing one match. Then in the second round of pool play Watford went up against New Salem, again giving up 18 points, before losing 46-36.

