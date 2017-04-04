Sports

Minot Ryan Lions best Wolves in baseball opener

Posted 4/04/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Minot Bishop Ryan Lions swept Watford City in two games as the Wolves opened their 2017 baseball season at their new field at the Rough Rider Center on Saturday afternoon.

“We ran into a very good baseball team while we are still a work in progress,” stated Pat Spacher, Wolves’ co-coach. “They were tremendous at the plate and we didn’t do enough to keep them off balance. We did have some players do a very nice job. It was encouraging to score runs against that caliber of a ball club. We look forward to improving as we approach our league season.”

