Sports

Wolves take third at NW Conference

Posted 4/04/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City varsity boys track team wrapped up its indoor season in a strong fashion on Thursday, March 30, as the Wolves took third place at the Northwest Conference Indoor Meet at the Minot State University Dome.

Braedon Gumke paced the Watford City boys as he won first place and set a new indoor meet record with a vault of 11’6” in the pole vault, while Cole McGorman tied the meet record with a leap of 6’0” to place second in the high jump.

Also placing first for the boys team was Jaydn Ewing with a throw of 41’1” in the shot put, while the boys 1,600 meter relay team of Carter Zenz, Braedon Gumke, Keegan Kaczmar and Connor Dennis placed first with a time of 3:45.94.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer