Watford City track teams off to a strong good start

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

While the weather may not have been all that conducive for running outdoors, the Watford City Wolves track teams have been busy getting in shape while competing at two indoor meets.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Wolves competed in the Thrivent Meet at the Williston ARC and on Saturday, March 25, they participated in the State Class B Indoor Meet in Fargo.

“We are off and running once again and had two successful outings this past week,” stated Greg Brown, Wolves’ girls track coach. “We have not competed as a complete team yet, as with all the winter sports ending at such different times.”

But according to Brown, in spite of not having a full team competing, he is very pleased with what he has seen so far.

“We went up to Williston and competed against four WDA teams on Tuesday, and then went to Fargo and competed with some of the best Class B teams in the state,” stated Brown.

