Sparby named to All State First Team

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Mackenzie Sparby, a 6’ senior center for the Watford City Wolves girls basketball team, notched one last high school basketball award last week as she was named to the first team of the 2016-17 North Dakota Class B Girls All State Team by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Sparby, who was named the District 15 and Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year, was also selected as a member of the 2017 Class B State All Tournament Team.

