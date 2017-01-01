Sports

Little Wolves wrestlers win state dual title

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

The Watford City Little Wolves wrestling team claimed eight All-State honors as the team won the 2017 USA Wrestling State Dual Championship in Bismarck this past weekend. The tournament is one of the largest wrestling events in the state with 975 wrestlers representing 61 different wrestling clubs from around the state. The two-day event was composed of both a dual team tournament and individual tournament.

On Friday night, Watford City competed in an eight-team bracket in the “Small Team” division. The Wolves were drawn in against the returning state runner-up Hettinger Huskies team. The Wolves jumped out to a 25-0 lead after the first five matches with Hettinger winning just two of the remaining five matches as Watford City went on to a 37-9 win.

