Sports

Squirts win “Rush For The Cup” Hockey Tournament

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

Watford City’s Squirt Black team capped off their hockey season in a very big way as the Oilers won five straight games to win the “Rush For The Cup” Hockey Tournament, which was held in Rapid City March 10-12. The tournament included teams from Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The Oilers opened their tournament action defeating the Gillette, Wyo. White team, 8-5, on Friday evening and then defeated a team from Douglas, Wyo., 4-0, and a Huron, S.D. team, 10-3, on Saturday.

