Sports

Ropin’ the win

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



For Jace Johnson, the “team” in team roping is what it’s all about.

A team with his horse, a team with his partner and remembering to share in the wins with those who have helped along the way.

And as the youngest winner ever of the National Team Roping finals, that’s a big victory to go around.

From Montana rodeo legend Bill Parker, who gave him his first rope, to his father Shane, who groomed him on horsemanship, Johnson tips his hat as high as heaven.

“It was an awesome feeling to win,” the 15-year-old said. “Everyone kept on saying, ‘Are you excited? Are you excited? Are you excited?’ I said I’m excited, but you can’t get too cocky about it ... so I say you’ve got to be nice and humble about it and give God all the glory for it.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer