Gumke wins title at Black Hills Nationals tourney

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

There’s a saying in wrestling that “Summer wrestling makes winter champions.”

For two of Watford City’s wrestlers, Bradeon Gumke and Liam Shannon, they figured why not start in the spring.

Gumke and Shannon, both just one month removed from a high school season where they placed fourth and sixth, respectively, at the North Dakota State Class B Wrestling Tournament, took to the mats again this past weekend at the Black Hills Nationals Wrestling Tournament in Spearfish, S.D. The tournament drew in 680 competitors from more than a dozen states. The high school boys division had 107 competitors and both Gumke and Shannon got to test their skills against some unfamiliar opponents from around the country.

