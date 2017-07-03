Sports

Wolves pull out District 15 Tournament win

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



It was win or see their 2016-2017 basketball season come to an end at the District 15 Boys Basketball Tournament as the Watford City Wolves and the Mandaree Warriors took to center court in region qualifying games on Monday, Feb. 23. And when the dust finally settled, the Wolves kept their season alive with a 67-65 come-from-behind win over Lewis & Clark-North Shore, while the Warriors fell to New Town, 94-75.

With the win by Watford City, the Wolves move on to the Region 8 Tournament, which began on Monday, March 6, at Williston State where they matched up against the Stanley Blue Jays, the No. 1 seed from District 16.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer