Oiler girls down Bottineau for 3rd at State

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

The Watford City 19U girls hockey team avenged an earlier, 5-2, loss to Bottineau in a big way as the Oilers skated past the Stars, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon to claim third place in the North Dakota State 19U Girls Hockey Tournament, which was held this past weekend at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

