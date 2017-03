Sports

Junior Gold falls to Crosby in battle for 3rd at State

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

Watford City’s Junior Gold hockey team knows that it can be tough to beat the same team twice in a season. And on Saturday, March 4, the Oilers found out that it is also hard to beat the same team twice in the same tournament as the Oilers fell to the Crosby Comets, 5-2, in the third place game of the State Junior Gold Hockey Tournament in Grand Forks.

