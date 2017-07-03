Sports

Wolves fall to Park River for 6th place at State

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



A sixth place finish at the North Dakota State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament was not the way that the Wolves would have liked to end their season. But considering that the Wolves sent a very young and inexperienced squad to this year’s tournament, Watford City hopes that another trip to State is in their future.

Watford City’s 15 appearances at the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament is the most of any other Class B school in the state. The Wolves made it to State for the first time in 1978 and then made return appearances in 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

This year, the Wolves dropped their opening round contest to Minot’s Our Redeemer’s, 61-55, on Friday evening and then bounced back to defeat Glen Ullin-Hebron, 53-51, in the consolation semifinals. In their final game of the tournament, Watford City fell to Park River-Fordville-Lankin, 45-39, for sixth place.

