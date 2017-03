Sports

19U team ends season with three big wins

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

The Watford City Oilers 19U girls hockey team ended its regular season strong with two wins over Crosby and a win against Glasgow.

On Feb. 18, every Crosby Comets team came to Watford for a day of hockey with the Oilers 19U girls team skating to a 9-0 win.

