Sports

Girls state hockey tournament comes to RRC

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



On March 3 - 5, the Watford City Oilers 19U girls will be hosting the girls state hockey tournament at the Rough Rider Center. Twelve teams from all over the state will come to Watford City to compete for the state title.

“The state tournament is where all of the hard work from the last few months comes together - the hard work by not only players but the whole organization and the community as well,” says Watford City Oilers 19U assistant coach Lori Schettler. “It takes so many volunteers to put on a state tournament. Volunteers will do things like run concessions, take tickets, clean, run the scoreboard and penalty boxes, and be team hosts.”

