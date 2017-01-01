Sports

Wolves make back-to-back trips to State

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



With a 61-36 win over the Parshall Braves in the Region 8 championship game on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Watford City Wolves varsity girls basketball team punched their ticket to the 2017 State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks.

And for Mackenzie Sparby, who was named the Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year, Thursday night’s win was a testament to the team’s hard work not only in the tournament, but all season long.

