Sports

Oiler girls drop two games

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

The Watford City 19U girls hockey team dropped games to Sidney, 8-3, and Bismarck, 7-1, before the 14U team picked up a 10-2 non-league win over the Minot Wolves on Feb. 5.

This past Saturday the Glasgow Ice Dawgs came to town for a league game with the Oilers skating to a 7-3 win.

