Sports

Watford Squirts take sixth at tournament

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

The Watford City Squirt Black team recently participated in the largest Squirt Hockey Tournament in the United States in Fargo on Feb. 9-12. The tournament consisted of 48 teams, including teams from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Squirt age group consists of 4th and 5th graders. Not only was it a weekend of great hockey games but the tournament also provided opening ceremonies, Squirt Olympics and pin trading which was a big part of the entire tournament experience.

