Sports

Watford boys head to District 15 Tournament

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



As the regular season play for Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team comes to a close, Matt Heier, Wolves’ head coach, is ready for the start of the District 15 Tournament on Friday, Feb. 24, at Williston State College.

It has been a tough regular season for Heier’s young and inexperienced team as the Wolves have had more than its share of losses.

“We have had a roller coaster of a season, but we expected much of this with the schedule that we played and a young team,” states Heier. “But the boys have come a long ways from where they were at the beginning of the season. With their improvement, we have given ourselves a fighting chance of advancing to the region tournament and seeing what happens there.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer