Sports

Mandaree falls to Parshall in loser-out play

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Mandaree’s varsity girls basketball team saw its season come to an end at the District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament as the Warriors fell to Parshall, 71-50, in loser-out action on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Warriors opened the tournament falling to Trenton, 67-38, before bouncing back to defeat Williston Trinity Christian, 65-27.

