New Town upsets Wolves for District 15 title

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

After cruising to two easy wins in the District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament, the New Town Eagles upset the Watford City Wolves, 53-44, in the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Rough Rider Center.

The Wolves opened the tournament with an easy 71-14 win over Trinity Christian and then knocked off Trenton, 51-39, to move to the title game.

As the No. 2 team from District 15, the Wolves will take on Kenmare, the No. 3-seeded team from District 16 in first round play of the Region 8 Tournament, which will begin on Monday, Feb. 20, at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

