Sports

Wrestlers advance six to State

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City will be sending six wrestlers including one regional champion and three regional runners-up to the State Class B Wrestling Tournament this weekend in Fargo after competition in the Region IV Individual Tournament in Beulah this past Saturday.

The Wolves, who finished in sixth place at the Region Tournament will be led to the state tournament by Jackson Faller, who claimed Watford City’s only championship title

