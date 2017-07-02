Sports

Bantams down Regina to win Border Battle title

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

The Watford City Oilers Bantams hockey team took to the ice to become the 2017 Border Battle Champions as they defeated Regina, 3-2.

The Oilers took on the Estevan Bears in the first game of the tournament and came away with a 7-4 win, with Fox and Jackson Dodds contributing all seven of the Oiler goals.

In the second game, the Oilers shut out the Williston Coyotes, 8-0, on a great team effort.

The Oilers struggled in their next matchup against the Weyburn Wings, but were able to pull off the 7-4 win to send them to the championship game.