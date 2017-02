Sports

Midgets get the best of the Wolves

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



It was a tough week of basketball for the Watford City varsity boys basketball team as the Wolves fell to Class A Dickinson High, 88-48, on Monday, Jan. 30, before dropping a pair of games to Beulah, 70-50, and Shiloh Christian, 58-50 on Friday and Saturday.

This week the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Parshall on Tuesday, Feb. 14

