Watford City on a roll at tournament time

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

While every win is a good win, Watford City’s 57-34 win over the Parshall Braves in varsity girls basketball action on Jan. 31 was huge as it gave the Wolves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 15 Tournament.

Earlier in the week, the Wolves fell to Class A Dickinson High, 45-36, before bouncing back to defeat Killdeer, 43-40. Watford City closed out its regular season play on Saturday, Feb. 4, when they defeated Shiloh Christian, 59-54.

This week the Wolves, who ended their season with a 14-5 record, head into the District 15 Tournament, which begins on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center. The Wolves will open the tournament action as they take on Williston Trinity Christian at 3 p.m. The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday with the championship game set for approximately 7:30 p.m.

