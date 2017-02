Sports

Wolves win over Beach, fall to Wildcats, Knights

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City boys varsity basketball team pulled out a 59-50 win over Beach on Monday, Jan. 23, to improve its season record to 5-7 before dropping games to Lewis & Clark and Minot Our Redeemer’s.

This week, the Wolves will be at home as they host Beulah on Friday, Feb. 3, and Shiloh Christian on Saturday in a 3 p.m. game.

