Sports

Sparby joins the 1,000 points club

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



When Mackenzie Sparby’s layup bounced off the backboard and dropped through the net a couple of minutes into the third quarter of Watford City’s game against Beulah on Jan. 21, the 6’0” senior center joined a very elite group of Class B girls basketball players in North Dakota who have scored 1,000 points during their high school career.

For Sparby, who joined the varsity team as a freshman, scoring has always been easy. But she truly didn’t begin her march on reaching her scoring pinnacle when she became a starter as a sophomore.

