Watford extends season record to 10-5

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team extended its season record to 10-5 as the Wolves picked up wins over Stanley and Des Lacs-Burlingon this past week.
The Wolves will be wrapping up their regular season action as they travel to Killdeer on Thursday before hosting Shiloh Christian in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Wolves will then head into the District 15 Tournament, which will be held on Feb. 9-11 at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

