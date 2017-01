Sports

Junior Gold takes fifth at FASA tourney

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

The Watford City Junior Gold Oilers hockey team went to Grand Forks over the weekend for the FASA Tournament winning 2 of 4 games and taking fifth place.

The next action for the Oilers will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, when Watford hosts the Dickinson Midgets at 7 p.m., before traveling to Sidney on Friday for an 8 p.m. game.

