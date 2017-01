Sports

Wolves pick up two more wins

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City boys varsity basketball team picked up two more wins this past week as the Wolves defeated Hazen, 78-34, and Williston Trinity Christian, 57-50.

This week, the Wolves will travel to Minot’s Our Redeemer’s Christian on Jan. 28, before hosting Dickinson High on Jan. 30.

