Sports

Wolves come away with two wins in four-game series

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City saw a grueling four-game week of basketball action come to an end with the Wolves coming away with two wins and two losses. Watford City fell to Class A Turtle Mountain, 83-55, before coming back to knock off Trenton, 39-27. The Wolves closed out the weekend play falling to Bowman County, 44-40 and picking up a 63-44 win over Beulah.

Mackenzie Sparby, Watford City’s senior center, who has been the Wolves’ leading scorer this season joined a very elite group of North Dakota girls basketball players as she scored her 1,000th varsity career point against Beulah on Jan. 21.

This week the Wolves will travel to Max on Saturday and then host Dickinson Hope Christian on Monday and Parshall on Tuesday.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer