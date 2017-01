Sports

Junior Gold skates to win over Dickinson

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

The Watford City Junior Gold hockey team skated to a 7-5 win over the Dickinson High Midget JV team on Thursday before falling to the Richland Rangers, 4-1, on Friday.

The Oilers will be traveling this weekend to compete in the FASA Tournament in Grand Forks, before returning to home action on Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Oilers host the Dickinson Midget JV at the Dave Hansen Arena.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer