Sports

Boys post big win over Tioga

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City boys varsity basketball team fell to Heart River, 64-48 on Jan. 7, before roaring back to knock off Tioga, 61-32, on Jan. 10.

The Wolves, who now have a 2-7 season record, will travel to Trinity Christian on Saturday before hosting Beach on Monday, Jan. 23.



