Sports

Wrestlers take 11th at Rugby

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City wrestlers had a busy week of action this past week as the Wolves traveled to Sidney for a dual on Thursday night before hitting the road Friday morning for a two-day tournament in Rugby, which featured a mix of about 25 Class A and B teams from North Dakota.

This weekend will mark the first home events of the season for the wrestling Wolves as they host a triangular on Friday night against New Town and Velva. On Saturday, the Wolves will be in action starting at 10 a.m. as they host the Levi Wisness Classic tournament, which will feature around 10 teams from the area.

