Sports

Wolves pull off OT win over New Town Eagles

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City picked up a big district and region win on Monday, Jan. 9, as the Wolves knocked off the New Town Eagles, 65-58, in overtime. The Eagles, who are ranked No. 8 in the Class B Girls Basketball Poll, were the preseason pick to win District 16 and Region.

This week, the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Trenton on Thursday, Bowman County on Friday and to Beulah on Saturday. The next home game for Watford City will be on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when Stanley comes to town.

