Sports

Boys get first win of season

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Thanks to an 81-79 overtime win by the Watford City junior varsity against White Shield’s varsity, the Wolves’ boys basketball team picked up its first regular season varsity win on Jan. 3.

In other action last week, the Wolves were no match for Class A Bismarck St. Mary’s as the Saints crushed Watford City, 78-39.

This week, the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Lewis & Clark-North Shore on Thursday and the head to Stanley on Saturday.

