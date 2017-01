Sports

Back to their winning way

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



After dropping two games before their Christmas break, Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team got back to their winning ways with big wins over Beach and Hazen this past week.

The next action for the Wolves will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when they travel to Belcourt to take on Class A Turtle Mountain.

