Sports

Cagers no match for Dickinson High

Posted 12/27/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team knew going into last Tuesday’s game against the No. 4-ranked team in Class A basketball that they would definitely be the underdogs. And the Midgets, who are 4-1 on the season, quickly handed the Wolves, who are still looking for their first win of the season, a stinging 115-51 loss.

“Dickinson High jumped on us early taking the lead 16-0 in the first three minutes,” stated Matt Heier, Wolves’ head coach. “We played very indecisive and timid to start the game which cost us. After we settled down, we started to get good shots but we could not manage to get a high percentage of our shots to fall.”

