Sports

Wolves winning streak comes to an end

Posted 12/27/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to a quick end last week as the Wolves dropped a pair of games. But if it is any consolation, those losses came to Minot Bishop Ryan, a perennial powerhouse, and to Class A Dickinson High.

With the losses, the Wolves season record dropped to 4-2 as Watford City headed into their Christmas break. Watford City’s next action will be on Jan. 6 when the Wolves host Beach.

Watford City 54, Bishop Ryan 61

In spite of a game high 26 points and 10 rebounds from senior center Mackenzie Sparby, Watford City just didn’t get their baskets when they needed them as the Wolves fell to the Minot Bishop Ryan Lions, 61-54, in varsity girls basketball action on Monday, Dec. 19.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer