Sports

Wolves pick up 4th straight win

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



With a 53-44 win over Dickinson Trinity last Friday, the Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team improved its season record to 4-0.

Due to the Christmas holiday, the Wolves will take a break from action before returning to the court on Jan. 6 when Watford City hosts Beach.

