Wolves open season with a pair of losses

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team opened it’s season on a rough note as the Wolves dropped a pair of games to Minot Bishop Ryan and New Town. But if it is any consolation, the two losses were to the Lions, who are currently ranked as the No. 6 team in the State Class B Power Poll, and to the Eagles, who are picked to be one of the top teams out of Region 8.

The Wolves fell to Bishop Ryan, 61-27, in Watford City’s season opener on Dec. 13, and then fell to New Town on Thursday evening, 79-61.

With the Wolves now entering their Christmas break, Watford City will not return to action until Friday, Dec. 30, when Watford City hosts the Bowman Bulldogs.

