Sports

Comets fall to Trenton in season opener

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



A cold start proved costly for the Alexander varsity boys basketball team as the Comets fell to the Trenton Tigers, 54-46, last Friday.

The Comets trailed the Tigers 21-8, after the first quarter before slowly digging themselves from their 13-point deficit.

Alexander trailed Trenton by six points at halftime, but the Tigers would slam the door on any comeback as they outscored the Comets, 18-10 in the third stanza.

Alexander’s Garrett Thorgramson paced both teams in scoring with 20 points, while Jack Heen joined him in double figures with 14 points in the loss.

