Sports

Wolves claim three champs at Kenmare Tournament

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s wrestling team braved the cold temperatures to travel to Kenmare for a 13-team tournament featuring wrestlers from Regions 3 and 4 on Friday.

The Wolves finished sixth overall in the 13-team field and were only one and two points behind the fourth and fifth place finishing teams, respectively.

And Mitch Greenwood, Wolves’ head coach, was pleased with the finish considering he was only able to have seven wrestlers compete.

“We’re getting healthier,” stated Greenwood. “We still have a few regular starters who are out due to injuries. But we’re hoping to get them back very soon and we’re excited to see how we stack up to the competition when we’re at full strength.”

