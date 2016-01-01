Sports

Wolves open strong at Roughrider Tourney

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team got off to a great start to its 2016-2017 season as the Wolves defeated Heart River, 42-33, to win the Roughrider Tournament for the third straight year.

The Wolves opened the tournament defeating Hettinger/Scranton, 59-58 in overtime and then edged Bowman, 43-37, in the semifinals.

“We had a very successful beginning to our season,” stated John Zenz, Wolves’ head coach. “For the seventh consecutive year, we were able to play in the championship game and for six of those years we were able to secure the title.”

This week, the Wolves will put their three-game winning streak on the line as Watford City hosts Dickinson Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, before traveling to Minot Bishop Ryan on Monday, Dec. 19.

