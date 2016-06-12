Sports

Three Wolves reach finals of Velva Tournament

Posted 12/06/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Watford City wrestlers had a very good showing at the Velva Tournament this past weekend with the Wolves advancing three of its five wrestlers to the finals.

“The way that the tournament was set up, our wrestlers got a lot of mat time,” stated Mitch Greenwood, Wolves head coach. “In spite of having just five wrestlers compete at this tournament, we finished in seventh place out of 16 teams.”

While Watford City did not claim any individual champions, Braedon Gumke, Liam Shannon and Connor Dennis finished in second place, while Antonio Garcia placed in fifth place. Trey Polivka, Watford City’s only other varsity wrestler competing in the tournament, did not place.

