Sports

Gumke, Dennis earn titles at New Town Early Bird Tourney

Posted 11/22/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



In spite of only having seven varsity wrestlers competing at the New Town Early Bird Tournament, two Watford City wrestlers - Braedon Gumke and Connor Dennis claimed titles in their respective weight classes, while Liam Shannon took second place.

Gumke and Dennis each went 3-0 on the day and both pinned all three of their opponents en route to winning their respective weight classes, while Shannon picked up three pins of his own along with a win by decision to start the tournament 4-0 before locking horns with Bowman County’s Alex Madrigal.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer