Sports

Wrestlers open season at New Town Tournament

Posted 11/15/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City will be seeing a young, but experienced group of wrestlers making up this year’s varsity team, said Mitch Greenwood, Wolves’ head coach, as the team began practice last week.

“We had 17 wrestlers report for the first day of practice,” stated Greenwood. Of those, six are returning varsity wrestlers, of which five have state tournament experience, including Liam Shannon and Braedon Gumke who each placed seventh at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively, at last year’s state tournament.”

