Honkers devour Comets in Region 8 Tournament

Posted 11/15/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

In only their second year of varsity volleyball, Alexander’s emotions were running high as the Comets qualified for the Region 8 Tournament last week with an upset win over New Town in the District 15 region qualifier game.

But the Comets knew that they would be the decided underdog going into the Region 8 Tournament as the No. 4 seed from District 16 and would be taking on the No. 1 seed from District 15, the Kenmare Honkers.

