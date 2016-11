Sports

Ray upends Wolves for Region 8 title

Posted 11/15/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



For the second year in a row, the Ray Jays dashed Watford City’s dreams of making it to the State Class B Volleyball Tournament. Last year, the Jays defeated the Wolves in a hard-fought match for the Region 8 title. And again, this year, the Jays controlled the tempo of the match as they earned the right to represent the region at the state tournament with a 3-2 win over the Wolves.

